UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman East Directs To Perform Cleaning Nearby All Flyovers

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 08:35 PM

Chairman East directs to perform cleaning nearby all flyovers

Chairman DMC East Moeed Anwar on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to take appropriate steps for cleaning the areas nearby all flyovers situated in the district East here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Chairman DMC East Moeed Anwar on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to take appropriate steps for cleaning the areas nearby all flyovers situated in the district East here.

He said this while visiting the NIPA flyover along with officials concerned, said a statement.

Moeed directed the concerned officials to perform cleaning and remove debris, trash and garbage from the surroundings and beneath the NIPA flyover as well as all flyovers.

He directed the officials of Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) that they or their subordinate should visit all areas personally to review cleaning activities.

He said that any negligence with regard to cleaning works will not be tolerated.

Director SSWMB Rehmatullah Pirzada and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Visit All From

Recent Stories

Nadeem Khan appointed Director – High Performanc ..

43 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid always capable of turning chal ..

55 minutes ago

PM vows to enforce laws for rights of various grou ..

2 hours ago

DMC Korangi expedites cleaning

4 minutes ago

Markets sealed on SOPs violation

4 minutes ago

731 new coronavirus cases detected, 16 more patien ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.