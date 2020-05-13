Chairman East directs to perform cleaning nearby all flyovers

Chairman DMC East Moeed Anwar on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to take appropriate steps for cleaning the areas nearby all flyovers situated in the district East here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Chairman DMC East Moeed Anwar on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to take appropriate steps for cleaning the areas nearby all flyovers situated in the district East here.

He said this while visiting the NIPA flyover along with officials concerned, said a statement.

Moeed directed the concerned officials to perform cleaning and remove debris, trash and garbage from the surroundings and beneath the NIPA flyover as well as all flyovers.

He directed the officials of Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) that they or their subordinate should visit all areas personally to review cleaning activities.

He said that any negligence with regard to cleaning works will not be tolerated.

Director SSWMB Rehmatullah Pirzada and other officers were also present on the occasion.