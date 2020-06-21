UrduPoint.com
Chairman East For Taking Steps For Expected Rain

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 09:00 PM

Chairman East for taking steps for expected rain

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman DMC East Moeed Anwar on Monday directed the officials concerned to take all possible steps to combat the situation in the expected rains and the remaining works of drain cleaning should be completed as soon as possible.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of officials with Municipal Commissioner Wasim Mustafa Soomro regarding arrangements in view of expected rains, said a statement.

Moeed said that de-watering pumps should be kept ready for drainage in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Jamshed zones.

He said that work is underway for the last several days with regard to cleaning of nullahs. In order to provide facilities to the citizens through the best drainage system, arrangements should be made to meet the requirements of dewatering pumps and other machinery for drainage, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

