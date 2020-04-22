UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman ETPB Cancells Auction Of Land Due To Reports Of Non Transparency

Faizan Hashmi 4 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 04:59 PM

Chairman ETPB cancells auction of land due to reports of non transparency

Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) on Wednesday cancelled the auction of it's agriculture land due to lack of transparency and flouting of rules and transferred Assistant Administrator Multan Usman Shahzad to board office.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) on Wednesday cancelled the auction of it's agriculture land due to lack of transparency and flouting of rules and transferred Assistant Administrator Multan Usman Shahzad to board office.

According to details, the rules of ETPB were openly flouted in the three years auction of trust's property in district Khanewal in connivance with assistant administrator, Multan and favourites were being doled out the land thus inflicting million of rupee losses to ETPB.

The post of Assistant administrator Multan is Superintendent but he was working as assistant administrator Multan, was trying to influence the chairman but in vain, said a press release issue here.

Related Topics

Multan Agriculture Khanewal Post Million

Recent Stories

Moin Akhtar: A legend of Pakistan’s Showbiz indu ..

1 second ago

Strengthening rupee to reduce inflation, loans: Mi ..

4 minutes ago

NAB gives another chance to Shehbaz Sharif to appe ..

5 minutes ago

UAE will be one of the first to bounce back post-c ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Urges Regions to Speed Up C ..

1 second ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

2 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.