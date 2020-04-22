Chairman ETPB cancells auction of land due to reports of non transparency

Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) on Wednesday cancelled the auction of it's agriculture land due to lack of transparency and flouting of rules and transferred Assistant Administrator Multan Usman Shahzad to board office.

According to details, the rules of ETPB were openly flouted in the three years auction of trust's property in district Khanewal in connivance with assistant administrator, Multan and favourites were being doled out the land thus inflicting million of rupee losses to ETPB.

The post of Assistant administrator Multan is Superintendent but he was working as assistant administrator Multan, was trying to influence the chairman but in vain, said a press release issue here.