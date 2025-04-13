Open Menu

Chairman EU-Pak Friendship Federation Applauds Overseas Convention's Potential

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2025 | 10:50 AM

Chairman EU-Pak Friendship Federation applauds overseas convention's potential

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Chairman EU-Pak Friendship Federation Europe, Chaudhry Pervaiz Iqbal Losar Sunday praised the first overseas convention held in Islamabad, calling it a milestone in strengthening ties between overseas Pakistanis and their

homeland.

Talking to ptv news channel, he expressed admiration for the government's initiatives and believes that such conventions will foster greater cooperation and understanding between overseas Pakistanis and the government.

The Chairman EU-Pak Friendship stated that the first overseas convention in Islamabad demonstrates solidarity between overseas Pakistanis and their homeland, showcasing a collective commitment to strengthening ties and addressing mutual interests.

He lauded Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for providing a platform for overseas Pakistanis, stating it is the first time they have been given such an opportunity, showcasing the government's efforts to address their concerns and strengthen ties with the diaspora.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Losar highlighted the significant contributions of overseas Pakistanis to the country's economy, emphasizing their crucial role in supporting the nation's growth and development through their remittances and

investments.

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

7 minutes ago
 Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking polit ..

Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..

52 minutes ago
 Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

1 hour ago
 UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi ..

UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship

1 hour ago
 Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off i ..

Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off in Kuwait

2 hours ago
 UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Ab ..

UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu T ..

2 hours ago
Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 ..

Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 Show

2 hours ago
 Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts ..

Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts, officials from over 100 coun ..

2 hours ago
 Updated Conference in Nephrology discusses AI's ro ..

Updated Conference in Nephrology discusses AI's role in improving nephrology ser ..

3 hours ago
 First UAE-Morocco Business Council convenes in Sha ..

First UAE-Morocco Business Council convenes in Sharjah

3 hours ago
 UAE among best countries in quality of healthcare ..

UAE among best countries in quality of healthcare according to international ran ..

3 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed: Dubai FinTech Summit reflect ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed: Dubai FinTech Summit reflects Mohammed bin Rashid’s visi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan