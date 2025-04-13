(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Chairman EU-Pak Friendship Federation Europe, Chaudhry Pervaiz Iqbal Losar Sunday praised the first overseas convention held in Islamabad, calling it a milestone in strengthening ties between overseas Pakistanis and their

homeland.

Talking to ptv news channel, he expressed admiration for the government's initiatives and believes that such conventions will foster greater cooperation and understanding between overseas Pakistanis and the government.

The Chairman EU-Pak Friendship stated that the first overseas convention in Islamabad demonstrates solidarity between overseas Pakistanis and their homeland, showcasing a collective commitment to strengthening ties and addressing mutual interests.

He lauded Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for providing a platform for overseas Pakistanis, stating it is the first time they have been given such an opportunity, showcasing the government's efforts to address their concerns and strengthen ties with the diaspora.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Losar highlighted the significant contributions of overseas Pakistanis to the country's economy, emphasizing their crucial role in supporting the nation's growth and development through their remittances and

investments.