UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman EU-Pak Friendship Federation Visits LoC, Vows Support For Kashmiri Brethren

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 11:20 AM

Chairman EU-Pak Friendship Federation visits LoC, vows support for Kashmiri brethren

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman EU-Pak Friendship Federation Europe, Chaudhry Perveiz Iqbal Losar visited Shaheen Top, Line of Control(LoC) on Saturday.

Kashmiri brothers and sisters have sacrificed so much in their struggle of self-determination and supported Pak Army while standing with them shoulder to shoulder, he said while addressing a public gathering at Shaheen Top, LOC.

He said that terrorist and coward Indian Army has shifted its own civilian population from LoC to other places but they attack on innocent civilian population across LOC.

He said coward and terrorist Indian Army is standing just 1700 meters away from Shaheen Top.

He saluted the sacrifices of Kashmiris who are facing brutalities of terrorist Indian Army.

He urged international media to expose Indian army atrocities in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to the world and help Kashmiris in their right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

Losar said that Coward Indian Army and government had staged a conspiracy against its own soldiers at Pulwama. He said that Indian government's anti-Pakistan propaganda campaign has been exposed by the EU DisinfoLab recently in Europe.

At end of his address, he chanted with the local Kashmiris, 'Terrorist Terrorist India Terrorist'.

Related Topics

India Attack Terrorist World Army United Nations Europe Jammu Media From Government Top

Recent Stories

Coronavirus kills 28 people during last 24 hours i ..

21 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 6 February 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Poland warns diplomat's expulsion from Russia coul ..

11 hours ago

Wellens escapes to take Etoile de Besseges lead

11 hours ago

No change in Pakistan's principled position on Jam ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.