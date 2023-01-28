UrduPoint.com

Chairman FBR Discusses Commerce, Trade Issues With Businessmen During Visit To Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Chairman FBR discusses commerce, trade issues with businessmen during visit to Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Asim Ahmad held a consultation with businessmen about issues pertaining to commerce and trade with a focus on bilateral trade with Afghanistan.

The discussion took place during the visit of Chairman FBR, Asim Ahmad to Peshawar, says a press release issued here on Saturday.

The delegation was led by the former senior Vice President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi.

Others present on the occasion included SVP PAJCCI, Khalid Shezad, Vice President Frontier Customs Agents Association, Imtiaz Ahmad Ali, President Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Syed Jawad Ahmad Kazmi.

A number of officials including Chief Collector Customs KP, Muhammad Salim, Collector Custom Enforcement, Dr. Moeen ud Din Ahmad Wani, Collector Customs Appraisment, Ashfaq Ahmad, Director Transit Trade, Arbab Qaiser Hameed, Director General Custom Intelligence, Faiz Ahmad Chadhar, Director Custom Intelligence KP, Shafqat Niazi, Collector Custom D.I.Khan, Yousaf Haider, PS Chairman FBR, Khawaja Khurram accompanied Chairman FBR during the meeting.

In the meeting, detailed discussion was held on issues pertaining to commerce and trade and problems being faced by the business community in dealing with different departments.

Zia ul Haq Sarhadi also pointed out that despite the issuance of notification regarding the de-stuffing of containers by shifting goods to local containers for saving demurrage charged on importers in case of delay is not being implemented.

The business community was informed that the issue is passing through inclusion in module and soon its implementation will start.

Other issues like problems being faced during the clearance of goods at the Pak-Afghan border were also discussed during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman FBR apprised the business community about measures being taken for providing ease to the business community.

He said country was passing through a difficult phase and people from each segment of society had to play their role in resolving these crises.

The government, he added, the focus is on the promotion of commerce and trade in the country to stabilize the economy and for this purpose, all possible steps would be taken.

Later, Zia ul Haq Sarhadi thanked Chairman FBR for holding a consultation with the business community and for giving a patient hearing to their problems.

He also held out assurance of cooperation of businessmen to the government and all the relevant departments in efforts for overcoming of the prevailing financial crisis in the country.

