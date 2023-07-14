ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad here on Friday held E-Khuli Kachehri to directly received telephone calls from taxpayers and listened to their grievances and recommendations.

He was addressing E-Khuli Kachehri held at the board's headquarter under the government vision as part of the FBR drive to facilitate taxpayers, said a news release.

The occasion provides an opportunity to taxpayers to directly communicate with Chairman FBR for resolving their tax-related issues and promote culture of tax compliance in the country.

The chairman gave on-spot directions to relevant offices to resolve issues of the taxpayers at the earliest.

He also advised the taxpayers to visit their nearest Regional Tax Office and Collectorate of Customs for speedy redressal of their concerns.

He appreciated the suggestions given by the taxpayers for further improving the tax-related services for better facilitation.

The chairman assured that their valued input would be considered and expressed the resolve to further improve the services and mechanism of taxation to facilitate all taxpayers and generate more revenue for the betterment of the national economy.

He said that FBR was undertaking various measures and initiatives to promote tax culture across the country and urged upon eligible taxpayers to fulfil their national duty by filing their tax returns in time.

Asim Ahmad has already directed all Field Formations to timely resolve the taxpayers' concerns through improved service delivery.