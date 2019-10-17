UrduPoint.com
Chairman FBR Inaugurates Urdu Website Of FBR

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 09:22 PM

The Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi Thursday inaugurated the Urdu website of FBR to facilitate the taxpayers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi Thursday inaugurated the Urdu website of FBR to facilitate the taxpayers.

Member FATE Mustafa Sajjad Hassan and Chief FATE Tehmina Aamer briefed the Chairman FBR about the features of the Urdu website.

The senior officers of FBR HQ, Member Administration Nausheen Javed Amjad, Member IR Operations Seema Shakil, Member Customs Operations Jawwad Awais Agha, Special Assistant to Chairman Zubair Bilal were also present on the occasion.

The Urdu website offers online facilitation and services to the taxpayers about Income Tax, Sales Tax, Customs and FBR Maloomaat. The Urdu version contains special features, which contain useful reservoir of information relating to taxation and customs.

With the launch of Urdu website, the people can not only file their complaints in Urdu but can also seek responses of their queries in the national language.

The website offers facilitation to the people to read the Tax and Customs laws and rules, SROs and Circulars in Urdu language.

The Chairman FBR appreciated the efforts of FATE Wing officers and staff who worked tirelessly to make the launch of Urdu website possible in the shortest possible time for the facilitation of the taxpayers. Chairman FBR stated on the inauguration that FBR will soon achieve complete automation in all areas which will certainly bring great ease for the taxpayers in future.

The Urdu website can be accessed by clicking on the Urdu button on the FBR's website fbr.gov.pk. The Urdu website can also be logged into by accessing urdu.fbr.gov.pk.

