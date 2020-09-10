UrduPoint.com
Chairman FIEDMC Calls On Chief Minister Punjab

Thu 10th September 2020 | 12:14 AM

Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office.

MNA Ch Asim Nazir, Saeed Ahmad Saeedi MPA and central vice president of PTI Ch Muhammad Ashfaq were also present.

The chief minister said, on the occasion, that development work of Allama Iqbal Industrial City (AIIC) would be accelerated and companies would be provided one-window facility as it was a flagship the CPEC project.

The government would solve investors' problems on a priority basis as Punjab had been developed as the role model province with regard to investment and it was leading in ease of doing business, he added.

More development work would be done in TT Singh and special funds would be provided for public welfare,he added.

Mian Kashif apprised the CM about development work and investment of foreign companies in AIIC and said 40 big companies had purchased around 1,500 acre land for setting up industries.

