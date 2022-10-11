Chairman Flood Emergency Response Committee reviews health facilities

Chairman Flood Emergency Response Committee Dr. Mir Yusuf Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting held to review steps regarding health facilities underway in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman Flood Emergency Response Committee Dr. Mir Yusuf Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting held to review steps regarding health facilities underway in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan.

Prevention of epidemic, provision of medicines and other essential goods, progress in aid activities by various international organizations and department of Health were discussed in detail.

Director of Public Health Balochistan, Quetta, Dr. Mir Khalid-ur-Rehman Qambrani, representatives of health department and international organization attended the meeting.

Chairman Flood Emergency Response Committee Dr. Mir Yusuf Khan told the participants of the meeting that the delivery of medicines and the available stock in the flood affected areas was being reviews on daily basis.

Director of Public Health Balochistan Quetta Dr. Mir Khalid-ur-Rehman Qambrani while addressing the participants said that the role of international donors in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan was extremely important.

Health department and international organizations are engaged in providing uninterrupted health facilities in the affected areas.

"Supply of clean drinking water in flood-affected areas is being ensured to control epidemic diseases," he said adding that in addition to this, the vaccine programme was being made more effective.

Dr. Rabia Baloch on the occasion said that temporary health centers and other necessary equipment including medical equipment were being provided in the affected districts.

Dr. Roman-ul-Haq said that the efforts of international partners to save people from epidemic diseases in the flood-affected areas are praise worthy.

"With the support of international partners, basic health facilities in the backward areas will be improved,"