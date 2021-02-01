UrduPoint.com
Chairman For Making PHA Financially Independent Institution In Future

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 08:44 PM

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood Monday chaired the eleventh meeting of PHA board of directors (BoD) here at the PHA headquarter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood Monday chaired the eleventh meeting of PHA board of directors (BoD) here at the PHA headquarter.

Following discussions about agenda of the meeting in which minutes of tenth BoD meeting were approved, the members were briefed by the Director General Syed Shafqat Raza about the previous performance of the authority.

The meeting approved formation of scrutiny committee as approved by the housing department through its notification for the regularization of daily wages employees by the Punjab government.

The board gave the approval to regulations for the PHA auctions, uses of parks, roundabouts, maidens and green belts.

The members of the board also approved linking of an international Chinese food chain with the PHA to make the authority an independent institution. They also unanimously approved the agenda items.

Later, the chairman thanked the members of the board and expressed his resolve to make the authority financially independent institution during next few years.

