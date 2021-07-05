UrduPoint.com
Chairman GPA Briefs Diplomats, Media About CPEC Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

Chairman GPA briefs diplomats, media about CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Naseer Khan Kashani on Monday briefed ambassadors of different countries about the ongoing projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) under GPA.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, Ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Kenya, UAE and Qatar attended the briefing, said a press release.

The participants and senior journalists were briefed about the CPEC under GPA, Gwadar Port operations and expansion projects.

More Stories From Pakistan

