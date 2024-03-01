Chairman Gulshan Town Inspects Situation After Rain
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2024 | 07:44 PM
Chairman Gulshan-i-Iqbal Town Dr. Fawad Ahmed along with officials concerned on Friday paid surprise visits to different areas of Gulshan-Iqbal and inspected the situation after rain
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Chairman Gulshan-i-Iqbal Town Dr. Fawad Ahmed along with officials concerned on Friday paid surprise visits to different areas of Gulshan-Iqbal and inspected the situation after rain.
Vice Chairman Ibrahim Siddiqui and Municipal Commissioner Javed Kalhoor were also present on the occasion.
The necessary steps were taken in Gulshan Iqbal to ensure immediate drainage of water after rain, in which pumping machines and staff were deployed at Nipa Chowrangi and other areas.
The complaint cell was kept active 24 hours and the residents of the area were asked to register their complaints on 99230355-59, for which measures will be taken on emergency basis.
On the occasion, Dr. Fawad Ahmed said that he is inspecting the drainage situation, especially in Nipa and such places where drainage activities are being carried out specially, Town Water Corporation and with the cooperation of other concerned departments.
XEN B&R Rashid Fayaz, Incharge Municipal Services Rao Shamshad and other concerned officers were present with him on this occasion.
Recent Stories
Country's progress depends on political leadership: Ahsan Iqbal
Four more matches decided in senior Inter-district cricket tourney
US, Sindh govt complete Sindh Basic Education Program
Polio eradication campaign launched in Abbottabad district
NAT results reveal urgent need for reform in Mathematics and Science Education
PSX stay bullish, gains 747.16 more points
ATC grants bail to Dr Yasmin in May-9 case
CDA, PITB sign agreement for digitisation of official record
PTI wants to derail democracy: Tarar
DC takes notice of pet dog attack on teenage boy, polio worker in Jahanian
UAJK VC stresses for faculty's role in national development:
Vocational center starts career counseling session in Larkana
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Country's progress depends on political leadership: Ahsan Iqbal4 minutes ago
-
US, Sindh govt complete Sindh Basic Education Program4 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication campaign launched in Abbottabad district4 minutes ago
-
NAT results reveal urgent need for reform in Mathematics and Science Education2 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to Dr Yasmin in May-9 case8 minutes ago
-
CDA, PITB sign agreement for digitisation of official record8 minutes ago
-
PTI wants to derail democracy: Tarar8 minutes ago
-
DC takes notice of pet dog attack on teenage boy, polio worker in Jahanian14 minutes ago
-
UAJK VC stresses for faculty's role in national development:14 minutes ago
-
Vocational center starts career counseling session in Larkana15 minutes ago
-
ATC confirms interim bail of PTI founder in 4 cases15 minutes ago
-
No drug crisis in Punjab: health secretary4 minutes ago