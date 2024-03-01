Chairman Gulshan Town inspects situation after rain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman Gulshan-i-Iqbal Town Dr. Fawad Ahmed along with officials concerned on Friday paid surprise visits to different areas of Gulshan-Iqbal and inspected the situation after rain

Vice Chairman Ibrahim Siddiqui and Municipal Commissioner Javed Kalhoor were also present on the occasion.

The necessary steps were taken in Gulshan Iqbal to ensure immediate drainage of water after rain, in which pumping machines and staff were deployed at Nipa Chowrangi and other areas.

The complaint cell was kept active 24 hours and the residents of the area were asked to register their complaints on 99230355-59, for which measures will be taken on emergency basis.

On the occasion, Dr. Fawad Ahmed said that he is inspecting the drainage situation, especially in Nipa and such places where drainage activities are being carried out specially, Town Water Corporation and with the cooperation of other concerned departments.

XEN B&R Rashid Fayaz, Incharge Municipal Services Rao Shamshad and other concerned officers were present with him on this occasion.