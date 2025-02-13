Chairman Gulshan town visits Karachi University Book Fair

Chairman Gulshan Town, Dr Fauad Ahmed visited various book stalls, interacted with students, and appreciated the efforts behind organizing Book Fair at the Karachi University here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Chairman Gulshan Town, Dr Fauad Ahmed visited various book stalls, interacted with students, and appreciated the efforts behind organizing Book Fair at the Karachi University here on Thursday.

The 3-day fair known as Pakistan’s largest university book fair, was well-organized and featured a diverse collection of books from both local and international publishers.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Fauad highlighted the importance of books in personal growth, encouraging students to develop a habit of reading.

The Karachi University Book Fair will continue until February 13, offering a wide range of books at discounted prices and providing an excellent opportunity for readers to discover new titles and engage with the literary community.