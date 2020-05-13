UrduPoint.com
Chairman GUOJ KP Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 04:47 PM

Chairman GUOJ KP tests positive for coronavirus

Senior journalist and Chairman Global Union of Journalists (GUOJ) KP chapter, Malak Faiz Musakhel of Jandool in Munda tehsil has been tested positive for coronavirus, confirmed DDHO, Dr Irshad Ali on Wednesday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) : Senior journalist and Chairman Global Union of Journalists (GUOJ) KP chapter, Malak Faiz Musakhel of Jandool in Munda tehsil has been tested positive for coronavirus, confirmed DDHO, Dr Irshad Ali on Wednesday.

Faiz Musakhel told his media friends through mobile message that he had quarantined himself at home after feeling symptoms of severe fever and body pain.

Today following instructions of DDHO Dr Irshad Ali, the coronavirus test of Musakhel was conducted by Dr Inaam and Dr Shakeel at THQ Hospital Munda which declared positive.

DDHO Dr Irshad Ali said, Faiz Musakhel played a key role in sensitizing his area people against coronavirus and creating awareness regarding adoption of precautionary measures to stay safe. However he said Faiz was now showing signs of gradual recovery and quarantined at home.

