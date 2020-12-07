Chairman hails steadfastness of IIOJK prisoners

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOLK), has hailed courage and conviction of all Kashmiri prisoners particularly women who were in illegal custody of India for past many years.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Dar said, "The steadfastness exhibited by these proud daughters of Kashmir is a real source of inspiration for all of us to continue our struggle against the illegal occupation of India and always be part of this sacred freedom movement which is being nurtured with the precious blood of our brave sons.

"Women of Kashmir have been the prime targets of forces of occupation who doing, harassment, molestation etc. as a war weapon to browbeat and intimidate freedom lovers in IIOJK, he said.

"This imprisonment of our daughters constitutes a grave human rights violation, and international community is duty-bound to take up the issue with India and ensure the release of the prisoners of conscience," he concluded.