UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman Hails Steadfastness Of IIOJK Prisoners

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 09:30 AM

Chairman hails steadfastness of IIOJK prisoners

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOLK), has hailed courage and conviction of all Kashmiri prisoners particularly women who were in illegal custody of India for past many years.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Dar said, "The steadfastness exhibited by these proud daughters of Kashmir is a real source of inspiration for all of us to continue our struggle against the illegal occupation of India and always be part of this sacred freedom movement which is being nurtured with the precious blood of our brave sons.

"Women of Kashmir have been the prime targets of forces of occupation who doing, harassment, molestation etc. as a war weapon to browbeat and intimidate freedom lovers in IIOJK, he said.

"This imprisonment of our daughters constitutes a grave human rights violation, and international community is duty-bound to take up the issue with India and ensure the release of the prisoners of conscience," he concluded.

Related Topics

India Jammu Women Muslim Media All From Blood Weapon Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 66.23 million, d ..

8 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Italy distributes winter aid to vul ..

11 hours ago

Changes in Commercial Companies Law will enhance e ..

12 hours ago

Seventh Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societ ..

12 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses introduc ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.