Chairman hails WSSC-DIKhan for efficient cleanliness drive

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Chairman, Board of Directors of the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) DI Khan Naimat Ullah Khan Advocate on Tuesday appreciated the WSSC staff and sanitary workers for successful Week-long Cleanliness Drive to keep the city neat and clean, in which rubbish and garbage are being removed from different parts of the city.

The cleanliness drive under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s “Awami Agenda” program was launched on December 30 in an effort to make the city clean and green.

While talking to APP, Chairman of the WSSC board of Directors Naimat Ullah Khan said that the purpose of the cleanliness drive was to create a sense of responsibility among citizens to keep their environment and surroundings neat and clean.

He said that the campaign has been launched for the benefit of the people and it was successful with their full participation and cooperation.

Chairman expressed his satisfaction on the performance of the staff and sanitary workers and said that all the available resources will be utilized to provide best sanitation services to the citizens of DIKhan.

Chairman said the WSSC-DIKhan has practically proved its claims through hard work and performance, which is highly commendable. He added that besides this achievement, responsibility has come to further improve operational activities and work with full devotion and dedication.