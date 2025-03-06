Chairman hails WSSC for efficient three weeks cleanliness drive

Chairman, Board of Directors of the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) DI Khan Naimat Ullah Khan Advocate on Thursday appreciated the WSSC staff and sanitary workers for successful three Week-long Cleanliness Drive to keep the city neat and clean, in which rubbish and garbage are being removed from different parts of the city

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Chairman, Board of Directors of the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) DI Khan Naimat Ullah Khan Advocate on Thursday appreciated the WSSC staff and sanitary workers for successful three Week-long Cleanliness Drive to keep the city neat and clean, in which rubbish and garbage are being removed from different parts of the city.

The cleanliness drive under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s “Awami Agenda” program was launched in an effort to make the city clean and green.

While talking to APP, Chairman of the WSSC board of Directors Naimat Ullah Khan said that the purpose of the cleanliness drive was to create a sense of responsibility among citizens to keep their environment and surroundings neat and clean.

He said that the campaign has been launched for the benefit of the people and it was successful with their full participation and cooperation.

Chairman expressed his satisfaction on the performance of the staff and sanitary workers and said that all the available resources will be utilized to provide best sanitation services to the citizens of DI Khan.