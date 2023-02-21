UrduPoint.com

Chairman Haji Kamran Nazir Hails WSSP's Decision For Awarding Model Status To Ghazi Street

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Chairman Haji Kamran Nazir hails WSSP's decision for awarding model status to Ghazi Street

Chairman Haji Kamran Nazir on Tuesday hailed the decision of Water Supply and Sanitation Company Peshawar (WSSP) for awarding a model status to Ghazi Street in Peshawar Neighborhood Council-1 Afridi Garhi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Chairman Haji Kamran Nazir on Tuesday hailed the decision of Water Supply and Sanitation Company Peshawar (WSSP) for awarding a model status to Ghazi Street in Peshawar Neighborhood Council-1 Afridi Garhi.

In this regard, WSSP's Field Officer Izzatullah Khan and Community Development Officer Qaiser Ali along with other officials attended a ceremony on behalf of WSSP and UNICEF.

Haji Kamran Nazir thanked the WSSP officials for awarding the status of Model Street to a street of his Neighborhood Council for the first time and assured that he would endeavour his level best to convert all the streets of this neighborhood into model streets with the active support of the locals wherein all civic facilities including the sanitation and clean drinking water would be made available.

Related Topics

Peshawar Water Company Ghazi Afridi All Best

Recent Stories

GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in ..

GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Elect ..

Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Spo ..

12 minutes ago
 Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

12 minutes ago
 Minister of Planning, Development and Special Init ..

Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI), Prof. Ahsan I ..

8 minutes ago
 Sports week kicks off at Turbat University

Sports week kicks off at Turbat University

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner invites FCCI to participate in Jashan ..

Commissioner invites FCCI to participate in Jashan-e-Barahan

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.