Chairman Harban Bhasha meets DC Upper Kohistan to address public issues

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Chairman of Harban Bshaha Tehsil Asadullah Qureshi Wednesday met with Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Upper Kohistan Tariq Ali Khan to discuss pressing public complaints concerning the Dasu Hydropower Project (DBDP) and the Diamer-Bhasha Dam Project (DHP).

The meeting was aimed at identifying the challenges faced by local citizens and to advocate for effective government measures for their prompt resolution.

Chairman Qureshi raised concerns about the lack of basic facilities and delays in ongoing development projects, stressing the urgent need for concrete actions to alleviate public difficulties.

The DC reassured Chairman Qureshi that the government was committed to addressing these public issues and ensuring the timely completion of development projects.

"The government machinery is fully engaged in promoting the area’s development and the welfare of its residents," he emphasized.