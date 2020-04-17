UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman HCSTSI Formed 3-member Committee For Government Direction Compliance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 04:01 PM

Chairman HCSTSI formed 3-member committee for government direction compliance

The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Mazharul Haq Choudhry has formed three member committee to compliance the government directions related to operation for exempted industries with mutual consultations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Mazharul Haq Choudhry has formed three member committee to compliance the government directions related to operation for exempted industries with mutual consultations.

According to HCSTSI spokesman, the committee headed by Muhammad Shahid Soomro with Aamir Shahab and Salahuddin Qureshi as its members will discuss with officers of concerned departments regarding measures taken in wake of COVID-19 pandemic and compliance the government directions related to operation for exempted industries with mutual consultations.

Related Topics

Hyderabad SITE Government Industry

Recent Stories

Aqib Javed opposes cricket matches without spectat ..

5 minutes ago

Pak-Afghan border closure inflicting heavy losses ..

16 minutes ago

China earmarks $10 mln from its ADB fund for COVI ..

10 minutes ago

Universities Worldwide Set for Fall Intake Despite ..

2 minutes ago

India to Send Russia About 100Mln Tablets of Hydro ..

2 minutes ago

Dow University to remain closed by April 30

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.