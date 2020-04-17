Chairman HCSTSI formed 3-member committee for government direction compliance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Mazharul Haq Choudhry has formed three member committee to compliance the government directions related to operation for exempted industries with mutual consultations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Mazharul Haq Choudhry has formed three member committee to compliance the government directions related to operation for exempted industries with mutual consultations.

According to HCSTSI spokesman, the committee headed by Muhammad Shahid Soomro with Aamir Shahab and Salahuddin Qureshi as its members will discuss with officers of concerned departments regarding measures taken in wake of COVID-19 pandemic and compliance the government directions related to operation for exempted industries with mutual consultations.