Chairman Health Commission Chairs Meeting Regarding Proficiency In Health

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 09:50 PM

Member National Assembly and Chairman Health commission Tharparkar Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani, chaired a meeting here on Saturday at Darabar hall, to review the progress in health sector and inquire the relevant problems

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly and Chairman Health commission Tharparkar Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani, chaired a meeting here on Saturday at Darabar hall, to review the progress in health sector and inquire the relevant problems.

Among others committee member Qasim siraj soomro, Chairman district council tharparkar Dr Ghulam Hyder Samejo, Deputy commissioner Tharparkar dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem, MS civil hospital Dr Gul Munir wistro, Additional Deputy commissioner one Mukhtiar Ali Abro.

Additional deputy commissioner 2 Tharparkar syed Kabeer Shah, district health officer (DHO) Dr Irshad Ahmed Meomon and other health officials attended the meeting .Focal person for protective vaccine and Polio Dr Bharat Kumar informed the meeting that at least 160 EPI centers were working through out district, while 82 vaccinators were appointed in various talukas and union councils, Focal person for TB control programme said that about 12 centres were and one mobile unit were working for the treatment of TB, where free test and diagnose facility was being provided to the patients.

Chairman Health commission Dr Mahesh Malani directed to concerned officers to submit a report about set up TB centres in various villages of Tharparkar including Doonj, Dano Dhaandal, Kaloi and Khensar, Mean while focal person for Malaria control programme Dr Shankar Laal apprised the meeting that about 69 Malaria control centers wwere working in the district, where free diagnose and medicines were being provided to Malaria patients.

He said that 26 dengue cases were reported in last year in the district. District health officer (DHO) Tharparkar DR Irshad Ahmed Memon speaking on the occasion said that awareness campaign was also initiated to educate the people about AIDS and precautionary measures.

Focal person for Hepataitis control programme Dr Khalid Ahmed Siddiqui said that more than 10,000 suspects patients were examined during last year among them more than 5,000 patients were diagnosed with Hepatatis A, 270 Heptatitis B and 439 Hepatitis c positive, who were treated free of cast at various hospitals.

