Chairman HEC Assures All Possible Support To SABS University

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Chairman HEC assures all possible support to SABS University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed has assured all possible support for uplifting the overall standard of Shaheed Allah Buksh University of Art, Design and Heritage Jamshoro.

The university spokesman informed here on Friday that Chairman HEC Islamabad held out such assurance to Vice Chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto who visited his office at Islamabad the other day.

The Chairman HEC congratulated Dr. Arabella Bhutto on her appointment as Vice Chancellor SABS University and said all possible support would be extended for promotion of art, uplifting of education standards and grant of scholarships so that the university could meet with financial deficit and other necessary requirements.

Dr. Mukhtar also assured to be in close contact with SABS University online or any other convenient medium, the university spokesman informed and added that Dr. Arabella Bhutto thanked the HEC Chairman for his support towards the university.

