UrduPoint.com

Chairman HEC Calls On CM Pervaiz Elahi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2022 | 09:55 PM

Chairman HEC calls on CM Pervaiz Elahi

Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi at the Chief Minister's Office and discussed measures for the promotion of higher education in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and former Federal minister Moonis Elahi at the Chief Minister's Office and discussed measures for the promotion of higher education in the province.

The CM maintained that exposing youth to skills-based technology was the need of the hour. New universities would be set up to promote skills-based technology; he said and added that the introduction of a uniform pay scale for university teachers was being reviewed and the pay scale would be linked with performance. Free advanced courses were being conducted for the youth in collaboration with microsoft. "We can compete with the world only by adopting new and modern trends in the field," he noted.

The chief minister said that technology was changing every moment in the world, and "We also have to adapt higher education to modern requirements.

" In this regard, the Punjab government would extend full support to HEC to improve governance in universities. To correct the affairs of the universities, it was necessary to end ad-hocism, he maintained. A lot of work was needed in terms of research in universities. The stipends for students to get higher education would be increased.

The CM said that new recruitments had been approved to meet the shortage of teachers. Recruitments in higher education would be made on merit. Talented and professional teachers were the need of the hour, he added. "Specialized disciplines for industrial product development will also be introduced in universities," he concluded.

Secretary Higher Education was also present.

Related Topics

Shortage Chief Minister World Technology Chief Minister Punjab Education Government Of Punjab Moonis Elahi HEC Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Mexican Embassy Grants Asylum to Family of Ousted ..

Mexican Embassy Grants Asylum to Family of Ousted Peruvian Leader

10 minutes ago
 Pak-KSA vows to end narcotics smuggling

Pak-KSA vows to end narcotics smuggling

10 minutes ago
 White House Welcomes Additional Ukraine Aid in 202 ..

White House Welcomes Additional Ukraine Aid in 2023 Omnibus Spending Bill

10 minutes ago
 Umrah pilgrims boost Saudi Arabia's hospitality se ..

Umrah pilgrims boost Saudi Arabia's hospitality sector

10 minutes ago
 US Does Not See Iran Nuclear Deal Coming Together ..

US Does Not See Iran Nuclear Deal Coming Together Anytime Soon - White House

10 minutes ago
 Biden Says in Leaked Video 2015 Iran Nuclear Agree ..

Biden Says in Leaked Video 2015 Iran Nuclear Agreement 'Dead'

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.