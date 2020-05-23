UrduPoint.com
Chairman HEC Condoles Death Of Kashir Asghar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 02:13 AM

Chairman HEC condoles death of Kashir Asghar

Chairman, Higher Education Commission, Tariq Banuri has expressed his profound grief at the passing away of Mr. Kashir Asghar, Assistant Professor and Head of Industrial Relations at NUST Business School

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ):Chairman, Higher Education Commission, Tariq Banuri has expressed his profound grief at the passing away of Mr. Kashir Asghar, Assistant Professor and Head of Industrial Relations at NUST Business School.

According to a press release on Friday, Kashir was tested positive for Covid-19 and succumbed to the virus .

He was son of Lt. Gen (Retd) Muhammad Asghar, Former Rector NUST. More recently Gen Asghar has made a mark of himself as Commission Member HEC, Coordinator of CPEC engagement cell, and Acting Executive Director.

In a condolence message to the bereaved family, Chairman HEC expressed his heartfelt anguish at the death of an accomplished and talented young man who was well respected in the academic circles and respected by his peers and students.

He said that the HEC family is united in this time of terrible grief and he prayed that Allah Almighty may grant the family to bear the unbearable loss.

