Chairman HEC Condoles Death Of VC Nishtar Medical University

Muhammad Irfan 4 seconds ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Chairman HEC condoles death of VC Nishtar Medical University

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman Higher Education Commission(HEC) Dr Tariq Banuri has condoled the death of the Vice Chancellor of Nishtar Medical University, Prof. Mustafa Kamal Pasha, who passed away in Multan on Wednesday due to COVID-19.

Mr. Banuri, on behalf of higher education fraternity, sent heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, faculty and students, a press release said. He prayed for the departed soul and his family and said that the "thoughts of entire academic community are with his family at this sorrowful time." Dr. Pasha had tested positive for Covid-19 last month, and had been admitted to a private clinic, from where he was shifted to the Multan Institute of Cardiology (MIC).

He had been on a ventilator for several days.

Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha was a famous surgeon who stopped office work when the number of coronavirus patients increased and started performing ward duty. As head of Nishtar Medical University, Dr. Pasha made all possible efforts to ensure that undergraduate and postgraduate students are provided with quality teaching and training, and promoted a culture of research and ethical orientation.

He always urged the students and faculty members to rise to their potentials, identify their strengths and directed to acquire much needed lifelong learning skills for academic and social pursuits.

More Stories From Pakistan

