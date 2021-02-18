Chairman HEC condoles demise of Dr. Rafiq Baloch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Tariq Banuri Wednesday condoled the death of Dr. Muhammad Rafiq Baloch, Vice Chancellor of Lahore Leads University, who passed away due to cardiac arrest in Lahore.

Dr Banuri, on behalf of the higher education fraternity, sent heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and students. He prayed for the departed soul and his family, saying that the entire higher education community shared the grief of this irreparable loss.

Dr. Baloch served HEC as Director General Quality Assurance Agency (QAA), and performed his obligations with utmost dedication and commitment. As a former head of QAA, his contributions to the HEC's efforts for enhancing the quality of higher education will never be forgotten.

Dr. Baloch did his PhD in Education in Leadership from Cardinal Stritch University, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA.

He remained attached to Academic Quality Assurance for over a decade while serving as Director Quality Assurance in two universities.

He joined Quality Assurance Agency, of HEC in 2013 as Director General. His prime focus was establishment of standardised Internal and External Quality Assurance mechanisms for all degree awarding institutions of Pakistan.

Under his leadership, QAA made a number of achievements, including functionalisation of IQA standardised mechanism in 162 degree awarding institutions.