Chairman HEC conferred 'World Excellence Award in Higher Education'

Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed has been conferred “World Excellence Award in Higher Education” by World Business Angels Forum (WBAF - an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion) on the sidelines of World Congress of Angel Investors being held at Durban International Convention Centre, South Africa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed has been conferred “World Excellence Award in Higher Education” by World Business Angels Forum (WBAF - an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion) on the sidelines of World Congress of Angel Investors being held at Durban International Convention Centre, South Africa.

Ambassador of Pakistan to South Africa, Aftab Hasan Khan received the award on behalf of the chairman HEC, said a press release issued her on Wednesday.

The World Excellence Award in Higher Education is conferred upon world leaders for their outstanding achievements in higher education globally.

This award underscores the indispensable work of leadership and innovative policy development in shaping the future of higher education and ensuring the transfer of impact on society and students globally.

The World Excellence Awards are also given to startup founders, angel investors, crowd-funders, early-stage venture capital investors, NGO leaders and, policy makers across the globe, in recognition of their services in imagining, discussing, and shaping the future of entrepreneurial world.

It is pertinent to mention that the Congress of the World Business Angels Investment Forum is an event held annually for early and post early-stage equity and capital markets to exchange ideas on best practices and collaborations to forge new connections and pursue business opportunities.

This year, the event was attended by global leaders including investors, Venture Capitalists, and Policymakers to deliberate on the year’s theme, i.e., “Mobilizing Science and Technology Parks for Financial Inclusion”.