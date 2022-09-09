ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed has expressed grief over the sad demise of Mr. Hunaid Hussain Lakhani, the Founding Chancellor of Iqra University.

In his condolence message, Chairman HEC said that the services Mr. Lakhani has rendered, especially in the field of education, will always be remembered.

He condoled with the faculty and students of Iqra University. "Passing away of Mr. Lakhani has shocked the academia and society. We pray to Allah Almighty to give the departed soul a high place in paradise and elevate his ranks. We also pray for his bereaved family to be granted patience to bear the irreparable loss.

" Mr. Lakhani was a renowned educationist, philanthropist, social worker, political leader, and businessman. He also remained Chairman of Baitul Mal Sindh and CEO of Hunaid Lakhani Trust.

Mr. Lakhani founded Iqra University in 1998 as Asian Management Institute (AMI). In 2002, HEC granted AMI the status of a University named as Iqra University.

The University has its main campus in Karachi with sub-campuses in other cities.

It offers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral study programmes in different disciplines.