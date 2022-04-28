UrduPoint.com

Chairman HEC Expresses Solidarity With Karachi University

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2022 | 06:18 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Chairman, Higher education Commission(HEC) has expressed solidarity with the students and staff of the University of Karachi over the terrorist incident at the University's Confucius Institute.

Condoling the loss of valuable lives in the blast that killed four people including Chinese faculty members, in a statement on Thursday, Chairman HEC Tariq Banuri conveyed his profound grief to the Vice Chancellor and extended full support to the university.

The Chairman said that it was shocking to see that an institution of higher learning had been targeted in the attack, and especially that some of our foreign guests had also lost their valuable lives.

However, the entire nation is united in its resolve to fight this evil through joint and coordinated efforts.

HEC had already supported the smart university project through which security cameras had been installed at many universities.

Work has started on developing and launching additional programs for harnessing technology, building capacity, and strengthening institutional cooperation in the service of campus security and student welfare.

