Chairman HEC for strong international partnership in science and technology

Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Tariq Banuri on Saturday urged a need of strong international partnerships in science and technology.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Tariq Banuri on Saturday urged a need of strong international partnerships in science and technology.

Talking to a private news channel, he said we can deal effectively with trans-boundary challenges pertaining to climate change, energy, water, poverty reduction, health and education with the help of strong international partnership.

Addressing a seminar on Science Diplomacy in Islamabad, he said he was raising this issue on every forum as here in this seminar. The event was held in collaboration with Economic Cooperation Organization Science Foundation, Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in South and Technology Times. The seminar was attended by the members of the public and private sector civil society organizations, members of academia and students from various universities in Islamabad.