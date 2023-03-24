Chairman HEC lauds HEC Sports Teams for clinching medals in National Championships

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed has lauded the HEC sports teams for clinching medals in different national championships.

HEC teams bagged a silver medal in 60th National Badminton Championship, bronze medal in Women National Volleyball Championship and bronze medal in 14th Tug of War National Championship.

Similarly, the HEC women team won a bronze medal in 10th National Archery Championship whereas HEC men team secured 4th Position. In 17th HEC Women Baseball Championship, HEC team won bronze medal and HEC's player Aram Barkat was awarded 'Best Player of the Championship' title.

In the National Swimming Championship, HEC men's team won the bronze medal in 100-meter Freestyle.

In his message, Chairman HEC appreciated the efforts of HEC sports division, coaches, team managers and players for their remarkable performance in various national championships.

He assured complete support for promoting sports and extracurricular activities in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) alongside academic pursuits so as to create a holistic educational environment for university students.

Since its inception in 2002, HEC has been playing a pivotal role in facilitating HEIs to promote sports activities along with providing higher education across the country.

In this regard, one of the key initiatives of HEC is to organize intervarsity championships and prepare and supports university players for participating in national and international championships.