UrduPoint.com

Chairman HEC Lauds HEC Sports Teams For Clinching Medals In National Championships

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Chairman HEC lauds HEC Sports Teams for clinching medals in National Championships

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed has lauded the HEC sports teams for clinching medals in different national championships.

HEC teams bagged a silver medal in 60th National Badminton Championship, bronze medal in Women National Volleyball Championship and bronze medal in 14th Tug of War National Championship.

Similarly, the HEC women team won a bronze medal in 10th National Archery Championship whereas HEC men team secured 4th Position. In 17th HEC Women Baseball Championship, HEC team won bronze medal and HEC's player Aram Barkat was awarded 'Best Player of the Championship' title.

In the National Swimming Championship, HEC men's team won the bronze medal in 100-meter Freestyle.

In his message, Chairman HEC appreciated the efforts of HEC sports division, coaches, team managers and players for their remarkable performance in various national championships.

He assured complete support for promoting sports and extracurricular activities in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) alongside academic pursuits so as to create a holistic educational environment for university students.

Since its inception in 2002, HEC has been playing a pivotal role in facilitating HEIs to promote sports activities along with providing higher education across the country.

In this regard, one of the key initiatives of HEC is to organize intervarsity championships and prepare and supports university players for participating in national and international championships.

Related Topics

Sports Education Badminton Mukhtar Ahmed Women HEC Silver Bronze Best

Recent Stories

AGP Elahi steps down from his office

AGP Elahi steps down from his office

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th March 2023

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Brand Dubai launches fourth edition of Ramadan Rec ..

Brand Dubai launches fourth edition of Ramadan Recipes Guide

11 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri highlights UAE’s ambition to sca ..

Mariam Almheiri highlights UAE’s ambition to scale collective action, innovati ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.