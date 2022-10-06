UrduPoint.com

Chairman HEC Meets Afghan Students

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Chairman HEC meets Afghan students

An interactive session of Afghan students studying in Pakistan, under Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarships, was held with Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed here at HEC secretariat.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :An interactive session of Afghan students studying in Pakistan, under Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarships, was held with Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed here at HEC secretariat.

As many as 40 students representing a total of 3,000 Afghan students currently studying in Pakistan attended the session to share their experiences and discussed the issues they were facing on academic front.

Addressing the students, the Chairman highlighted the importance of hard work and encouraged them to complete their education and serve their country. He acknowledged the issues students were facing and said that "HEC's doors are always open for you, not just today but even after you graduate as you will be our alumni." Terming the students as the future of Pak-Afghan ties, the Chairman said, "We appreciate the commitment and resilience of the Afghan nation in the face of adverse circumstances, and we hope that the Afghan youth will play the role of change agents in the society.

" Executive Director HEC, Dr. Shaista Sohail emphasized that they should focus on the betterment of people on both sides. "As neighbouring countries, we should work to uplift each other and treat each other with respect." The students appreciated HEC's efforts to make quality education accessible for the underprivileged students and playing a vital role in building the future of Pakistan.

They lauded proactive approach of HEC's Scholarship division for timely addressing their problems and expressed gratitude for the event Calendar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal Education Mukhtar Ahmed HEC Event Share

Recent Stories

International pro wrestlers to help flood victims ..

International pro wrestlers to help flood victims rebuild lives

8 minutes ago
 DC reviews progress over ongoing 13-day typhoid pr ..

DC reviews progress over ongoing 13-day typhoid prevention campaign

8 minutes ago
 Korea to increase flood relief support for Pakista ..

Korea to increase flood relief support for Pakistan: Ambassador Suh Sangpyo

8 minutes ago
 AJK celebrates World Teachers Day with fervor

AJK celebrates World Teachers Day with fervor

8 minutes ago
 Experts for fact based, proactive environmental re ..

Experts for fact based, proactive environmental reporting on country's growing c ..

8 minutes ago
 Supreme Court dismisses petition against Imran Kha ..

Supreme Court dismisses petition against Imran Khan

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.