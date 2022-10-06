Chairman HEC meets Afghan students

An interactive session of Afghan students studying in Pakistan, under Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarships, was held with Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed here at HEC secretariat.

As many as 40 students representing a total of 3,000 Afghan students currently studying in Pakistan attended the session to share their experiences and discussed the issues they were facing on academic front.

Addressing the students, the Chairman highlighted the importance of hard work and encouraged them to complete their education and serve their country. He acknowledged the issues students were facing and said that "HEC's doors are always open for you, not just today but even after you graduate as you will be our alumni." Terming the students as the future of Pak-Afghan ties, the Chairman said, "We appreciate the commitment and resilience of the Afghan nation in the face of adverse circumstances, and we hope that the Afghan youth will play the role of change agents in the society.

" Executive Director HEC, Dr. Shaista Sohail emphasized that they should focus on the betterment of people on both sides. "As neighbouring countries, we should work to uplift each other and treat each other with respect." The students appreciated HEC's efforts to make quality education accessible for the underprivileged students and playing a vital role in building the future of Pakistan.

They lauded proactive approach of HEC's Scholarship division for timely addressing their problems and expressed gratitude for the event Calendar.