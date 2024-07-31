Chairman HEC Sindh emphasizes significance of collaboration among universities

Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Sindh, Prof. Dr. Tariq Rafi on Wednesday observed that only a select few universities have undertaken significant IT initiatives and emphasized the importance of collaboration among universities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Sindh, Prof. Dr. Tariq Rafi on Wednesday observed that only a select few universities have undertaken significant IT initiatives and emphasized the importance of collaboration among universities.

He was speaking at the chief guest in an event hosted by Institute of Business Management (IoBM), New Horizon and Huawei Technologies to showcase how the newly deployed IT infrastructure is transforming the work environment.

Prof. Dr. Tariq Rafi said that scenario in education requires all stakeholders to serve in harmony because working in silos will not yield meaningful results. "Even with technological advancements, human interaction remains essential," he added.

He said that things across the globe are changing in front of our eyes and skills are more important in present era and if anyone possessed skills, he will be welcomed.

The event highlighted IoBM's leadership in digital transformation, with Huawei Technologies as the technology provider and New Horizon deploying the IT infrastructure.

The objective of the initiative was to streamline day-to-day and strategic objectives, make IoBM a paperless institution, enhance its LMS software, improve data security, facilitate remote learning, enable efficient resource management, and support innovative teaching methodologies.

IoBM's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology underscores its dedication to providing a modern and efficient educational environment, positioning itself at the forefront of digital innovation in higher education.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of the Board at IoBM, M. Bashir Janmohammad underscored that IT development is essential to Pakistan's future.

He emphasized IoBM's commitment to drive the nation's technological advancement and innovation through strategic initiatives.

Chief Digital Officer and Director of CIT at IoBM, Dr. Imran Batada emphasized that digital disruption and transformation will profoundly reshape the academic industry in the twenty-first century.

He highlighted the critical importance of integrating advanced technologies to enhance educational methodologies.

President IoBM Talib Karim emphasized the necessity of a robust IT infrastructure for researchers, students, and faculty to remain competitive on a global scale.

He stated that, with Dr. Imran Batada's proposal and the support of IoBM's Board, the digital infrastructure has been successfully implemented.

He added that technology will increasingly dominate processes, and it is crucial to be prepared for this transformation.

COO of New Horizon, Qaiser Sarwar elaborated on the development of a state-of-the-art IT infrastructure for IoBM and praised IoBM's leadership and the support provided by Huawei Technologies.

CEO Huawei Cloud Shahzad Rasheed stated that, “Embracing the digital shift in higher education is pivotal for Pakistan’s future. By leveraging technology, we can democratize access to quality education, foster innovation, and equip our youth with the skills needed to thrive in a global economy,” he added.

Commercial Sales Director for South EBG at Huawei, Atif Khan underscored the vital role of integrating digital technology in advancing organizations globally.

He highlighted how digital innovation is essential for driving efficiency, growth, and competitive advantage in today's dynamic business environment.

Later, a panel discussion on "Redefining Higher Education in a Digitally Disrupted World was also organized.

The panel discussion was moderated by Dr. Imran Batada with the panelists included Muhammad Zohaib Khan, Chairman of PASHA; Jibran Jamshad, CPO and Education Lead at Microsoft; Asif Jafri, CEO Kistpay and Director E-Ocean Pvt. Ltd; Azhar Nawaz, Chief Information Officer, Engro Corporation.

The speakers shared a common consensus that technology and digital transformation will provide the acumen and direction needed to revolutionize educational methodologies, enhance learning experiences, and prepare students for future challenges.

They also emphasized that embracing digital innovation is crucial for modernizing offices and organizations, enabling them to operate more efficiently and effectively in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Later, the chief guest Chairman HEC Sindh, Prof. Dr. Tariq Rafi, Chairman of the Board at IoBM, M. Bashir Janmohammad and other notables were also presented mementos on the occasion.