Chairman HEC Underlines Need Of National Unity For Country's Development

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Chairman HEC underlines need of national unity for country's development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman Higher education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmad on Friday emphasized the need of national unity for the development and prosperity of the country.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the International Training workshop on "National Language Processing (NLP), he urged the people to show unity as a nation to prosper the country.

The workshop was organized by Allama Iqbal Open University (|AIOU) in collaboration with Kohsar University Murree (KUM).

He further said that the teachers had been given the responsibility to work for humanity, along with teaching traditional syllabus.

Leadership skills must be developed in the new generation, he added.

Dr. Mukhtar urged the teachers to come forward to play their role for better future of the nation as islam had advised the followers to serve the humanity.

He said that the Center for Language and Translation Studies (CeLTS), Allama Iqbal Open University played an exemplary role in saving languages from extinction.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed said that HEC would support AIOU in promoting tourism and national integration, upgrading the Department of Translation Studies, and other projects.

Vice-Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said that the university could play a role in the development of the country, adding "We need the patronage of the Higher Education Commission in this regard.

" He said that AIOU, with the support of other partners, could promote the tourism sector to support the country's economy.

The VC said under the patronage of HEC, the university could organize a national-level seminar for promoting national unity in the country.

He said that for the promotion of the country's languages, the university wanted to upgrade its Center for Language and Translation Studies to the school of Language and Translation Studies, adding "we will also need the guidance and support of the Higher Education Commission in this regard." Vice Chancellor, Kohsar University, Murree, Professor Dr. Syed Habib Ali Bukhari and Director CeLTS, Dr. Ghulam Ali explained the aims and objectives of the training workshop.

Former Vice Chancellor of AIOU, Professor Dr. Shahid Siddiqui was the guest of honor at the occasion.

The research scholars from more than 25 universities got training in the workshop organized by the CeLTS AIOU in collaboration with Kohsar University, Murree.

Prof. Dr. Sean Pue from Michigan State University, USA, Dr. Bal Krishna Bal and Dr. Rupak Raj Ghuimrie from Kathmandu University, Nepal, Professor Dr. Balaram Prasain of Tribhuvan University, Kirtipur (Nepal), Dr. Waqas Haider Bangyal of Kohsar University, Murree. And Dr. Saleem Iqbal of Allama Iqbal Open University were the trainers of the workshop.

