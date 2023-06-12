Chairman HEC urges for best education

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Chairman Higher education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed has urged the universities that apart from teaching, as a beacon of knowledge and enlightenment, the universities had the responsibility to produce good human beings.

Dr Mukhtar while talking to mediapersons said that conflict permeated various sectors of society including families, and deserved a collaborative and coordinated response.

Sharing his thoughts on the issues within society, he highlighted the importance of youth in the society and the role of youth in policy-making for sustainable peace and preventing extremism in the society.

He said that together we have the power to shape the minds of our youth and guide them towards a path of understanding and respect.

He said that a Letter of Intent (LOI) between NACTA and HEC Pakistan has been signed to renew their commitment to partnering for the cause of peace, tolerance, and inclusivity in university campuses.