Open Menu

Chairman HEC Urges US To Reconsider 'Global UGRAD Program Decision'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2025 | 10:20 AM

Chairman HEC urges US to reconsider 'Global UGRAD program decision'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed on Sunday respectfully requested the US government to reconsider its decision on the Global Undergraduate Exchange (Global UGRAD) Pakistan Programme, believing this program's suspension would impact not just educational opportunities but also national pride.

Talking to a private news channel, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed stated that the suspension of the Global UGRAD program might not significantly impact Pakistani students' academic pursuits, as they would return to their universities, it would undoubtedly affect the US's cultural harmony and image.

Furthermore, he emphasized that this decision would also tarnish the image of American policies, potentially straining people-to-people relations and undermining the goodwill built through educational exchanges between the two

nations.

The Chairman HEC mentioned that numerous countries, including Canada are now offering excellent opportunities for Pakistani students, potentially diverting attention and interest away from the US as a preferred destination for higher education.

He highlighted that Pakistan itself is committed to providing better opportunities for its students, emphasizing the country's efforts to enhance its education sector and offer quality academic experiences to its youth, thereby reducing reliance on foreign programs.

The Chairman expressed his confidence in Pakistani students' potential and skills, stating that the government is committed to supporting them, fostering an environment that allows them to thrive and succeed in their academic and professional pursuits.

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transitio ..

Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..

11 minutes ago
 'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sa ..

'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship

11 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camp ..

UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..

26 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

41 minutes ago
 Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking polit ..

Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..

1 hour ago
 Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

2 hours ago
UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi ..

UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship

2 hours ago
 Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off i ..

Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off in Kuwait

2 hours ago
 UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Ab ..

UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu T ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 ..

Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 Show

3 hours ago
 Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts ..

Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts, officials from over 100 coun ..

3 hours ago
 Updated Conference in Nephrology discusses AI's ro ..

Updated Conference in Nephrology discusses AI's role in improving nephrology ser ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan