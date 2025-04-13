Chairman HEC urges US to reconsider 'Global UGRAD program decision'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed on Sunday respectfully requested the US government to reconsider its decision on the Global Undergraduate Exchange (Global UGRAD) Pakistan Programme, believing this program's suspension would impact not just educational opportunities but also national pride.

Talking to a private news channel, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed stated that the suspension of the Global UGRAD program might not significantly impact Pakistani students' academic pursuits, as they would return to their universities, it would undoubtedly affect the US's cultural harmony and image.

Furthermore, he emphasized that this decision would also tarnish the image of American policies, potentially straining people-to-people relations and undermining the goodwill built through educational exchanges between the two

nations.

The Chairman HEC mentioned that numerous countries, including Canada are now offering excellent opportunities for Pakistani students, potentially diverting attention and interest away from the US as a preferred destination for higher education.

He highlighted that Pakistan itself is committed to providing better opportunities for its students, emphasizing the country's efforts to enhance its education sector and offer quality academic experiences to its youth, thereby reducing reliance on foreign programs.

The Chairman expressed his confidence in Pakistani students' potential and skills, stating that the government is committed to supporting them, fostering an environment that allows them to thrive and succeed in their academic and professional pursuits.