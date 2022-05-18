UrduPoint.com

Chairman HEC Visits KU, Pays Homage To Victims Of Confucius Institute Blast Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Chairman HEC visits KU, pays homage to victims of Confucius Institute blast incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The Chairman of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Tariq Banuri on Tuesday visited the University of Karachi and met the acting vice chancellor Professor Dr Nasira Khatoon, acting Registrar Professor Dr Maqssod Ali Ansari, Director Finance Tariq Kaleem at the VC secretariat.

The Chairman of HEC Dr. Tariq Banuri expressed deep sorrow on the casualties of Chinese faculty during a terrorist attack on April 26, and termed it a great loss.

During the meeting, the Chairman HEC Dr. Tariq Banuri, and the KU administration discussed security arrangements and plans in details, especially in the aftermath of suicide attack on the Chinese institute.

The HEC chairman was further informed that the varsity has been working on the PC-I regarding the security of the campus, and soon it would be shared with the commission to get the release of funds.

During the meeting, it was discussed to introduce computerised cards for students, faculty, employees, and other staff.

The Chairman assured full support and said that the HEC would help the varsity in improving its security so that students could continue their education with ease.

Later, he visited the Confucius Institute for Chinese Language and Culture situated at University of Karachi and met the institute Pakistani Director Professor Dr. Nasiruddin Khan who briefed the Chairman of HEC Dr Tariq Banuri about the CIUK and its performance.

Moreover, the chairman HEC paid homage to the victims of the unfortunate incident and acknowledged the role that CIUK was providing to students in terms of giving critical knowledge and in strengthening the Pak-China relations.

