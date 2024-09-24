Open Menu

Chairman HEC Welcomes Appointment Of VCs In Different Universities

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Chairman HEC welcomes appointment of VCs in different universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Chairman, Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed has appreciated the Federal and Punjab Governments for expediting the process for appointment of permanent vice chancellors in the universities of Punjab as well as Comsats University, Islamabad.

In a statement, the Chairman HEC expressed his pleasure over the appointments and appreciated the Federal and Punjab Governments for taking steps to resolve the crucial issue of the absence of leadership in these universities.

He asserted that the appointment of vice chancellors will help address different governance challenges and quality issues in the respective universities. “The appointments of vice chancellors will further strengthen HEC’s coordination with the universities, leading towards visible improvement in the universities operations,” he said.

Extending congratulations to the newly appointed vice chancellors, the Chairman hoped that their new assignment will prove to be a steppingstone in building upon the institutional accomplishments in various spheres.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed reiterated HEC’s commitment to proactively facilitating the higher education institutions for a progressive higher education system in the country, which plays a significant role in development of a knowledge-based economy.

The newly appointed vice chancellors include Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah for University of the Punjab Lahore, Dr. Shahid Munir for UET Lahore, Dr. Zubair Iqbal for Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, Dr. Amir Azam Khan for Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology Rahim Yar Khan, Dr. Aqif Anwar Chaudhry for University of Education Lahore, Dr. Inayatullah Khan for UET Taxila, and Dr. Ahmed Shuja for University of Gujrat.

Meanwhile, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology has also issued notification for appointment of Dr. Shahid Munir as Rector, Comsats University Islamabad.

