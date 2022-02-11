The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the Government refute the unfounded allegations levelled by Chairman HEC Tariq Banuri that there was external interference in affairs of HEC as well as universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the Government refute the unfounded allegations levelled by Chairman HEC Tariq Banuri that there was external interference in affairs of HEC as well as universities.

An official statement on Friday clarified that the Government believed in transparency in the functioning of all government departments at all levels, be it HEC, universities or any other institution.

The statement said since the government took office, it had been ensured that the education sector, and particularly higher education was provided to all available resources, adding, autonomy of the institutions has always been respected.

Prime Minister of Pakistan has himself taken interest to ensure that every government department was free to function as per its defined mandate.

Such unsubstantiated blanket assertions from Mr. Banuri were "inappropriate and irresponsible," the statement said.

For appointment of vice chancellor or any other officer in the universities, there are set rules and all appointments are made on merit while following the laid down procedure, it said.

Similarly, for overseeing administrative affairs of universities, there are bodies like Syndicate and Senate that ensure implementation of policies in letter and spirit.

As far as HEC's funding distribution is concerned, it is put on record that as well known to Mr. Banuri since its inception in 2002, HEC has a funding formula for disbursement of funds to higher education institutions.

Likewise, all development projects of higher education sector are duly approved by respective forums like CDWP, ECNEC, etc., and the process involves thorough planning before any project is approved and executed.

"Whether it is establishment of university in the PM House or any other project, all projects are being planned keeping in view the national interest and by following all relevant rules and regulations."