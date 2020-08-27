UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman HSATI Demand To Resolve Power Consumers' Issues

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 08:08 PM

Chairman HSATI demand to resolve power consumers' issues

Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) Mazhar-ul-Haq Siddiqui on Thursday demanded to resolve issues of consumers of Hyderabad Electric Supply (HESCO)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) Mazhar-ul-Haq Siddiqui on Thursday demanded to resolve issues of consumers of Hyderabad Electric Supply (HESCO). In a statement issued here , he said that the people of the city had been deprived of the basic facilities as a result of prolonged power outage with start of monsoon downpour.

As a result of power failure, the people were also suffering accumulation of sewerage mixed rainwater due to the stoppage of pumping stations and failed to get water supply from WASA as well.

Besides power outages, the home electric appliances including electric meters of power consumers also received damages as a result of power fluctuations in many localities of the city, he claimed and added despite lodging complaints to the offices of Executive Engineers and Sub-Divisional Officers of HESCO no action has been taken to address the grievances of the consumers.

Related Topics

Water Hyderabad SITE From Industry

Recent Stories

Model court awards life imprisonment to murder con ..

22 seconds ago

CDA demolishes several illegal structures

23 seconds ago

Pandemic shatters 'flourishing' Paris tourism

25 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court grants time to Zartaj, Amin t ..

3 minutes ago

France, Germany join nations tightening controls t ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey extends gas exploration in Mediterranean cr ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.