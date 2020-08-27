Chairman HSATI demand to resolve power consumers' issues

Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) Mazhar-ul-Haq Siddiqui on Thursday demanded to resolve issues of consumers of Hyderabad Electric Supply (HESCO)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) Mazhar-ul-Haq Siddiqui on Thursday demanded to resolve issues of consumers of Hyderabad Electric Supply (HESCO). In a statement issued here , he said that the people of the city had been deprived of the basic facilities as a result of prolonged power outage with start of monsoon downpour.

As a result of power failure, the people were also suffering accumulation of sewerage mixed rainwater due to the stoppage of pumping stations and failed to get water supply from WASA as well.

Besides power outages, the home electric appliances including electric meters of power consumers also received damages as a result of power fluctuations in many localities of the city, he claimed and added despite lodging complaints to the offices of Executive Engineers and Sub-Divisional Officers of HESCO no action has been taken to address the grievances of the consumers.