Chairman HSATI Demands Development Package For Hyderabad SITE

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 06:00 PM

Chairman HSATI demands development package for Hyderabad SITE

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry has demanded Sindh Chief Minister to grant the same development package to Hyderabad SITE which he announced for Karachi SITE.

In a statement here on Saturday, he said that the Sindh Government had announced Rs1.37 billion development package for Karachi SITE and ignored other industrial zones of the province including Hyderabad, Nooriabad, Kotri, Tando Adam, Nawabshah, and Sukkur. He termed the great injustice of Sindh Government with other industrial zones of the province where the recent unprecedented heavy rains played havoc.

The Sindh Government should have taken all chambers and industrial associations of the province into confidence before announcing a development package for Karachi SITE, he said and added that this initiative of the provincial government would boost confidence of the traders and industrialists of Sindh.

The Chairman HSATI claimed that no development work was carried out in Hyderabad SITE since its establishment in 1952 even the roads in the area turned into shabby condition with poor sewerage system. He demanded the Sindh Chief Minister to stop step-motherly attitude with Hyderabad SITE and announce a handsome grant for development of the area.

