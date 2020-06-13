UrduPoint.com
Chairman HSATI Terms Annual Budget Business Friendly

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 10:43 PM

Chairman HSATI terms annual budget business friendly

The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry termed the Annual Budget 2020-2021 as business friendly in wake of COVID-19 affected economy

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry termed the Annual Budget 2020-2021 as business friendly in wake of COVID-19 affected economy.

In a statement on Saturday, he supported the imposition of taxes on some items and granting relaxation to others.

He however emphasized the need of linking the pension of industrial workers with the minimum daily wage as according to him, the pensioners would be affected badly with reduction of EOBI pension from Rs.

8,000 to Rs. 6,500.

He further said special grant should be allocated for setting of agriculture markets in the provinces at the pattern of Punjab where these markets are functioning since 1959, he added.

He also underlined the need of formation of high powered committee for monitoring and implementation of budget allocations at right direction particularly in health and education sectors. Special powers should be granted to the said committee for taking action against corrupt practices of mafias, he said.

