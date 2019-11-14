Chairman HSATI terms SITE main hurdle in Hyderabad industrial development

The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry has termed Sindh Industrial Trading Estate the main hurdle in industrial development of Hyderabad adding that it poor administration has devastated infrastructure of Hyderabad SITE

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry has termed Sindh Industrial Trading Estate the main hurdle in industrial development of Hyderabad adding that it poor administration has devastated infrastructure of Hyderabad SITE.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that due to non availability of water since Wednesday night, the management of industrial units and even the residents of SITE area are running pillar to post to get water. The poor drainage system had already brought miseries for industrialists, workers and residents and now suspension of water supply in the area has created more problems for them.

He said that suspension of water supply caused stoppage of industrial production while sense of unrest is being prevailed among the residents, workers and residents of SITE Hyderabad as despite repeated complaints, the officers of SITE limited has taken no action to resolved the issue of water scarcity.

He demanded the high ups of Sindh government and heads of concerned departments to take notice over the water scarcity in SITE Hyderabad and ensure the supply of water in the area in order to avert protest from stakeholders.