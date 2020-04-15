UrduPoint.com
Chairman HSATI Welcomes Government Decision Easing Lockdown

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 04:22 PM

Chairman HSATI welcomes government decision easing lockdown

The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry Wednesday welcomed the decision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan for building unanimous decision of easing lockdown for trade and business activities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry Wednesday welcomed the decision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan for building unanimous decision of easing lockdown for trade and business activities.

He said that both Federal and provincial governments have realized the difficulties of daily wager people and made timely decision for protecting sociao economic condition of millions of the people of the country.

At present, the entire world is in grip of COVID-19 which collapsed the economy of many countries resulting unemployment of millions of people, he said and added that the effective decisions of the federal and provincial government of Pakistan brought successful results in controlling pandemic at present.

The exemption in export related industries as well as easing trade of auto parts and spare parts business will bring sigh of relief to daily wage workers, he hoped and appealed to traders and industrialists to strictly follow the lockdown, adopt precautionary measures for their employees, workers and consumers in order to save them from COVID-19.

He appealed to traders and industrialists as well as the people to adopt social distance and follow the Standard Operating Procedures which set by the federal and provincial governments.

