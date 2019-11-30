UrduPoint.com
Chairman HSATI Welcomes Historical Judgment Of Supreme Court

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 07:18 PM

Chairman HSATI welcomes historical judgment of Supreme Court

The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry has welcomed the judgment of the Supreme Court granting conditional extension to the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry has welcomed the judgment of the Supreme Court granting conditional extension to the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that the atmosphere of uncertainty which prevailed among trade and business organizations as well as general public has been removed and the judgment would help in bringing stability and the country would move forward on the path of development, progress and prosperity.

