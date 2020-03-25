(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry has welcomed the economic package of Rs. 950 billion announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan to meet the challenges of Covid-19.

He said that fixation of Rs. 280 billion for wheat procurement, allocation of Rs. 50 billion for Utility Stores, Rs. 150 billion for poor people and Rs.

200 billion for workers community are commendable step which initiated by the Prime Minister. Similarly, he said that tax refunding of Rs, 100 billion would held the industrialists to spend the amount for the welfare of workers community.

he Chairman HSATI highly appreciated the reduction of petroleum prices and installments in payment of utility bills adding that these measures will surely help the people particularly the daily wage workers to meet the challenges which prevailed as a result of spread of Covid-19 in the country.