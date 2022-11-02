ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman of Board of Directors (BoD), Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Engr Qumar-ul-Islam Raja chaired maiden meeting held here Wednesday at IESCO Headquarters.

Chief Executive Officer Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan briefed the board about IESCO's performance and ongoing projects, said a press release.

The chairman said that IESCO was a prominent power distribution company of Pakistan in terms of performance, but it could still be improved.

He further said, "A satisfied customer is the proof of the institution's performance and to achieve this goal, the electricity related problems of the customers should be solved on priority basis." Timely issuance of new electricity connections, delivery of electricity bills at accurate address should be made 100% possible, he added.

He asked the chief executive to ensure the availability of electricity meters, transformers, cables, poles and other materials in stores and any excuse of delay in the work due to shortage of materials would not be accepted.

Apart from this, elimination of low voltage and tripping of electricity should be made possible in all cases and in this regard, upgrading of existing grid stations, construction of new grid stations and construction of new feeders should be made possible on a priority basis, he said.

He said that the shortage of staff was definitely affecting the performance of IESCO and in this regard the shortage of staff should be met as soon as possible.

Before the meeting, IESCO Engineers Association President Sardar Liaquat Ashraf, other IESCO officers and union representatives also met the chairman and assured him that IESCO would achieve further progress under his leadership.

Chaudhry Khalid Munir, Mujabad Parvez Chatta, Nasir Mehmood Sheikh, Raja Talib Mehdi Khan, Fahad Malik, Major (Retd.) Tahir Iqbal, Malik Ghulam Mustafa Kandwal, Naeem Iqbal and Adnan Anwar Baig were also present in the meeting.