Chairman IIC calls for unity against Polio propaganda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Chairman of the Islamic Ideology Council, Allama Dr. Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi Friday appealed to Ulema and researchers' for joint efforts, urging them to take immediate action to counter the malicious propaganda surrounding polio vaccination.

In an interview with ptv news, Dr. Naeemi emphasized that islam unequivocally supports the prevention and control of diseases and that it is our collective responsibility to protect our communities from the scourge of polio.

He stressed that lady health workers, who are the backbone of polio eradication efforts, deserve our respect, appreciation, and cooperation.

Dr. Naeemi appealed to the public to behave kindly and generously towards these dedicated workers during polio drives.

The Chairman of the Islamic Ideology Council warned that the spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories about polio vaccination is not only a threat to public health but also a disservice to the teachings of Islam.

Dr. Naeemi appeal to action for Ulema, researchers and the general public to join forces in promoting awareness, dispelling misconceptions and supporting polio eradication efforts.

Together, we can create a polio-free Pakistan and uphold the values of compassion, justice, and protection of human life that are enshrined in our faith, he added.

Responding to a query, Allama Dr. Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi categorically rejected the baseless propaganda that polio vaccination leads to population control or birth control.

Dr. Naeemi pointed out that this malicious rumor has been circulating for years, despite the fact that millions of children have received polio drops without any adverse effects on their reproductive health.

He emphasized that the children who received polio vaccination in the past have now grown up, gotten married and had children of their own, debunking the myth that polio drops affect fertility.

Dr. Naeemi urged the public to be cautious of misinformation and to rely on credible sources of information.

He reiterated that polio vaccination is a safe and effective way to protect children from the debilitating effects of polio, and that it is our collective responsibility to support polio eradication efforts.

General Secretary PMA Dr. Shahid Malik has also shed light on a critical factor contributing to the rise in polio cases, the migration of people across the borders of two countries. This trans-border circulation of the polio virus is a major concern, as highlighted by genetic sequencing results.

To combat this issue, Dr. Malik emphasizes the need for increased awareness, capacity building and social mobilization. These efforts are crucial in preventing the spread of polio and protecting vulnerable populations.

By addressing the root causes of the problem and working together, we can make significant strides in eradicating polio.