Chairman IIC for consensus decision about social distancing during Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamic Ideology Council (IIC) Chairman Qibla Ayaz has called upon the ulema and mashaikh to express their reservations and present charter of demands before the government for smooth implementations of SOPs against coronavirus transmission during religious congregations.

Speaking in a programme on a private news channel on Tuesday, he said it would have better outcome if both the government and ulema had common strategy following mutual consultations and close coordination.

To a question, Qibla Ayaz said the government had never ordered closure of mosques as it was impossible in our country.

He said unlike the lockdown in other countries, our religious scholars pay no heed to the advisories by the government and Health Ministry against outbreak of the virus.

The Chairman IIC also stressed upon all the stakeholders including Ulema to abide by the decision of the Council and have close mutual interaction and take a consensus decision about holding religious congregations, particularly during taraweeh in the holy month of Ramazan ul Mubarak.